Baker Mayfield speaks out on expected split with Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield — still officially a member of the Cleveland Browns — spoke out about his potential split with the team in a podcast released Wednesday.

Mayfield joined the Ya Neva Know podcast at his home in Texas for a long conversation about his life and career. The caption for the recording says it was recorded a few weeks before its release.

"I feel disrespected — 100%," Mayfield said when talking about his relationship with the Browns after they traded for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That's what I'm in the middle of," he said.

The Browns had reportedly denied a request for a trade from Mayfield after falling out of Watson's options before offering a new contract that brought Watson to Cleveland in the end.

"I have no idea where I'm going, but I'm not nervous," Mayfield said about what's next for him. Most NFL teams are reportedly set with projected starting quarterbacks headed into offseason camps.

He says he would've thought he'd land with the Colts before they traded for Matt Ryan, but named the Seattle Seahawks as a possible landing spot.

Mayfield is set to be honored at the Oklahoma Sooners spring football game with a statue honoring his Heisman-winning season.

