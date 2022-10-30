Watch Now
AP Top 25: Oklahoma State falls out of playoff range after blowout loss

Charlie Riedel/AP
Oklahoma State fullback Braden Cassity watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Oct 30, 2022
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys' College Football Playoff dreams started slipping away Saturday night after their 48-0 loss to Kansas State.

Sunday's AP Top 25 poll saw the Pokes (6-2) fall nine spots to No. 18. The win catapulted the Wildcats (6-2) up nine spots to No. 13.

The fall in the AP poll comes just two days before the College Football Playoff Committee releases its first ranking for the 2022-23 postseason.

The Cowboys now sit in third in the Big 12 standings behind K-State and TCU (8-0).

OSU stays on the road next week against Kansas (5-3). They'll host unranked Iowa State (3-5) the week after that before Bedlam in Norman on Nov. 19.

