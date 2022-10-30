AP Top 25: Oklahoma State falls out of playoff range after blowout loss

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys' College Football Playoff dreams started slipping away Saturday night after their 48-0 loss to Kansas State.

Sunday's AP Top 25 poll saw the Pokes (6-2) fall nine spots to No. 18. The win catapulted the Wildcats (6-2) up nine spots to No. 13.

The fall in the AP poll comes just two days before the College Football Playoff Committee releases its first ranking for the 2022-23 postseason.

>> See the full AP poll here

The Cowboys now sit in third in the Big 12 standings behind K-State and TCU (8-0).

OSU stays on the road next week against Kansas (5-3). They'll host unranked Iowa State (3-5) the week after that before Bedlam in Norman on Nov. 19.

