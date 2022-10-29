No. 22 Kansas State routs No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0

MANHATTAN, Kan.

(AP) — Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and No. 22 Kansas State dealt ninth-ranked Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday. Kade Warner caught five passes for 97 yards and two scores, and Malik Knowles had eight catches for 113 yards, while a late interception gave the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) their first shutout of the Cowboys since a

0-0 win on Nov. 21, 1992.

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for 147 yards with an

interception before landing hard on his shoulder midway through the

fourth quarter. The star quarterback did not return to the game.

Kansas State scored touchdowns on its first two possessions, finished with 495

yards of total offense and held Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2), which had

been the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense at 44.7 points per game, to just

217 yards.

The Cowboys’ most lopsided loss in nearly 18 seasons under coach Mike Gundy

was also their first shutout loss to anyone since Nov. 28, 2009, when

they lost 27-0 to Oklahoma in the Bedlam game.

The Wildcats have had some strangely easy wins over Oklahoma State. The

last time a Gundy team was held to 12 points or fewer was in a 31-12

loss in Manhattan in 2018, and the last time the Cowboys trailed any

game by at least 38 points was during a 48-14 loss to the Wildcats in

2014.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

