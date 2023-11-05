AP college football Top 25 poll: Oklahoma falls to No. 17, Oklahoma State at No. 15 after being unranked

TULSA, Okla. — The latest college football AP Top 25 poll dropped on November 5 and the top 9 didn't change, but the rest of the college football landscape received a major shakeup.

1. Georgia (9-0): The current College Football Playoff rankings say Georgia is the No. 2 team in the country, but AP voters disagree. Georgia hosted Missouri and the Bulldogs won 30-21 in a close call for the defending National Champions. The Bulldogs host 10th-ranked Ole Miss Saturday, November 11 at 6:00 p.m.

2. Michigan (9-0): Michigan hammered Purdue 41-13 at home. Michigan faces off against its toughest opponent of the season on the road against No. 9 Penn State, Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

3. Ohio State (9-0): Ohio State struggled early on the road against a decent Rutgers squad, but bounced back in the second half for a 35-16 win. The Buckeyes host Michigan State Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

4. Florida State (9-0): Florida State went on the road against Pittsburgh and won 24-7 in a solid performance. The Seminoles host Miami Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

5. Washington (9-0): Washington, led by Heisman hopeful Michael Penix Jr. beat USC on the road 52-42 in a thrilling offensive battle. USC fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday after the loss. Washington hosts No. 13 Utah Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

6. Oregon (8-1): Oregon hammered Cal 63-19 at home on Saturday. The Ducks host USC on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

7. Texas (8-1): Texas struggled mightily at home against a solid Kansas State squad, but picked up the win 33-30 in overtime. The Longhorns are on the road at TCU on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

8. Alabama (8-1): Alabama faced rival LSU Saturday in Tuscaloosa, winning 42-28 in what was a tied game at the half. The Crimson Tide rolled after LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left the game with an injury. Alabama takes on Kentucky Saturday at 11 a.m.

9. Penn State (8-1): Penn State went on the road and destroyed Maryland 51-15. They hosted No. 2 Michigan in the toughest game the Nittany Lions have played this season outside of Ohio State, Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

10. Ole Miss (8-1): Ole Miss beat Texas A&M in a tight game at home 38-35. The Rebels have won a lot of close games this season, with their lone loss coming to Alabama in late September. Ole Miss is on the road against top-ranked Georgia, kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Tennessee (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2): Nobody would have seen this coming after a 33-7 loss to South Alabama on September 16. Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma in what could be the last Bedlam football game for the foreseeable future 27-24. The Cowboys head to Orlando to take on UCF Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

16. Missouri (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-2): Oklahoma fell to Oklahoma State 27-24 in Stillwater in the final Bedlam for quite some time. After beating Texas, Oklahoma hasn't looked like the same team. They've struggled and are 1-2 in the last three games. OU looks to bounce back at home against West Virginia Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

18. LSU (6-3)

19. Kansas (7-2)

20. Tulane (8-1)

21. James Madison (9-0)

22. Notre Dame (7-3)

23. Arizona (6-3)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Liberty (9-0)

