Fans bid farewell to Bedlam football series

STILLWATER — The last chapter of the Bedlam Series unfolded today with an Oklahoma State University victory over the University of Oklahoma, ending at 27-24.

It wasn’t just a game; but an end of an era, as OU prepares to exit the Big 12 Conference.

The spirit of the day extended beyond the gridiron, evoking nostalgia. Fans said their goodbyes to a tradition that's been about more than just football.

Reflecting on memories of the rivalry, Mike Hozier, an OSU fan, shared, “It’s a great camaraderie for the state, and it’s gonna be sad that it’s gone.”

Tricia Stotler, also an OSU supporter, says the conference change is bittersweet. "This has always been a great rivalry throughout the years. We're gonna miss 'em."



At the tailgates outside of Boone Pickens Stadium, an OSU fan named Chris prepared gumbo for over 100 friends.

His philosophy for the perfect tailgate? "Gotta have garlic bread for your gumbo," he explained. "We can’t wait to feed all of our friends. OSU and OU people, we don’t discriminate."

Among the sea of fans was Titus Wright, an OU freshman, who was taking part in his first and last Bedlam. “This gumbo’s a heck of a tradition. They’ve been doing this for years. So I’m just excited to be here and try it.”

Longtime OU fan Troy Peddycoart recalled his favorite Bedlam memory from the '85 game, known as the Ice Bowl. “Everything whited out. OU won, of course. Then we had to go home. It was treacherous."

The rivalry may have been best known for football, but die-hard fans are quick to point out that its namesake comes from wrestling, showcasing the deep and varied history of the Bedlam Series.

