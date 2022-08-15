Watch Now
AP College Football Top 25: Oklahoma No. 9, Oklahoma State No. 12

Associated Press
Posted at 11:28 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15

TULSA, Okla. — Monday's preseason AP Top 25 poll ranked the Oklahoma Sooners in the top 10 with Oklahoma State sitting just a few spots behind their rival.

The poll released Monday slated the Sooners at No. 9 and the Cowboys at No. 12. OU remains in the same spot as the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but OSU is ranked one spot lower, falling behind both Baylor and Oregon.

Alabama took the top spot in the AP poll, followed in order by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pitt
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane did not receive votes for consideration for this poll.

A panel of 63 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country vote on the AP poll weekly. Rankings for the College Football Playoff are determined by a separate committee later in the regular season.

