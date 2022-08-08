Watch Now
Preseason college football coaches poll: Oklahoma No. 9, Oklahoma State No. 11

Associated Press
Posted at 11:40 AM, Aug 08, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Poll season is back in college football.

The preseason USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday ranks the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 9 and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 11. Last season's defending champion Georgia is ranked No. 3 behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.

The Sooners are entering the season under a new regime with head coach Brent Venables replacing Lincoln Riley. Riley's USC Trojans ranked No. 15 in Monday's poll.

The No. 9 ranking marks OU's lowest preseason ranking in this poll since 2015.

The Cowboys are ranked one spot behind the Baylor Bears who topped them in last season's Big 12 Championship game. OSU is bringing back about half of their starters from last season's team that upset the Sooners and later Notre Dame.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane did not receive votes for the poll. The Texas Longhorns received one first-place vote but ultimately ranked No. 18.

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Utah
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Oregon
  13. NC State
  14. Michigan State
  15. USC
  16. Pitt
  17. Miami
  18. Texas
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Kentucky
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Arkansas
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Houston

