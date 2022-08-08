Preseason college football coaches poll: Oklahoma No. 9, Oklahoma State No. 11

TULSA, Okla. — Poll season is back in college football.
The preseason USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday ranks the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 9 and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 11. Last season's defending champion Georgia is ranked No. 3 behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
The Sooners are entering the season under a new regime with head coach Brent Venables replacing Lincoln Riley. Riley's USC Trojans ranked No. 15 in Monday's poll.
The No. 9 ranking marks OU's lowest preseason ranking in this poll since 2015.
The Cowboys are ranked one spot behind the Baylor Bears who topped them in last season's Big 12 Championship game. OSU is bringing back about half of their starters from last season's team that upset the Sooners and later Notre Dame.
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane did not receive votes for the poll. The Texas Longhorns received one first-place vote but ultimately ranked No. 18.
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon
- NC State
- Michigan State
- USC
- Pitt
- Miami
- Texas
- Wake Forest
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- Cincinnati
- Arkansas
- Ole Miss
- Houston
