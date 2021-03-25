Menu

47 years later, ORU is re-writing the record books once again

Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 24, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — For the first time in 47 years, ORU Basketball is one successful weekend from reaching the Final Four.

Check out the video from our KJRH Sports Archives - highlights of the 1974 Regional Final, in which ORU fell to Kansas in overtime, 93-90.

ORU at NCAA in 1974

Golden Eagles Head Coach Paul Mills spoke with the media Wednesday afternoon.

Mills says this team's resiliency has been on full display during the NCAA Tournament run, and much of that resiliency is the result of players and coaches coming together to support teammates who had family deal with some difficult circumstances during COVID lockdown.

