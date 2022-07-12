2022 Big 12 Football Media Days: Live updates from season primer

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Big 12 Conference is holding its 2022 Football Media Days on Wednesday and Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

The primer for the college football season will feature players and coaches from each school scheduled to play in the conference in the 2022-23 season.

New Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark is expected to kick off the news conferences Wednesday morning in his first significant appearance since replacing Bob Bowlsby in June. Yormark enters the conference as it faces the impending departures of Oklahoma and Texas and new additions of other programs while the landscape of the sport looks to shift toward competing super conferences.

The Sooners will have the following representatives at Big 12 Media Days, in addition to head coach Brent Venables:

DE, Ethan Downs

CB, Woodi Washington

QB, Dillon Gabriel

WR, Marvin Mims

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be represented by head coach Mike Gundy and the following players:

QB, Spencer Sanders

WR, Brennan Presley

DE, Brock Martin

DE, Tyler Lacy

2 News Sports Director Cayden McFarland will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington hearing from players and coaches. We'll update this story as it develops.

