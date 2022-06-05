Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Dip

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 6

Roasted Cauliflower

1 whole head cauliflower, green leaves removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400˚ F.

Place cauliflower on a large piece of aluminum foil, large enough to wrap cauliflower completely. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Wrap cauliflower in foil and place in oven for 45 minutes. Cauliflower should be slightly soft. Carefully, unwrap the cauliflower to expose the cauliflower. Continue roasting 15-20 minutes until the top of the cauliflower has begun to brown. Remove from oven and set aside.

While cauliflower is roasting, prepare the dip.

Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Dip

1 can navy beans

½ cup roasted red peppers

2 tablespoons tahini

1.5 teaspoons paprika

1.5 teaspoons cumin

2 garlic cloves

Zest and juice of one lemon

¼ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ a bunch or about 1 cup cilantro

Add all ingredients to a food processor and blend until completely smooth. Warm in a skillet or saucepan before serving if desired.



To serve, cut cauliflower into 6 equal pieces. Place 1/6 of the warmed dip on a plate and top with 1 serving of cauliflower. Garnish with more cilantro if desired.