Veggie pasta salad

TULSA, Okla. — This recipe makes enough for a crowd so it’s perfect for your summer get-togethers. If you aren’t feeding a crowd, consider making ½ or ¼ of the recipe. It does store well for up to a week in the fridge, so it’s also a great recipe if you are meal prepping for the week.

Makes 16 1-cup servings

Ingredients:

1 pound whole grain pasta (also try lentil, chickpea or some of the other low-carb pasta version available)

1 can beans of your choice (try garbanzo, kidney, cannellini, etc.) Drained and rinsed.

6 cups vegetables like:



tomatoes

cucumbers

zucchini

bell pepper (any color)

fresh mushrooms

grated carrots

onions (white, yellow, red, or green)



½ cup chopped parsley

OPTIONAL: ½ cup additional ingredients like: sliced black or green olives, capers, sliced pepperoncini, or roasted peppers.

Cook pasta as directed on package. Rinse with cool water to stop cooking and drain well. In a very large bowl, combine cooked pasta, beans, veggies, parsley, and optional ingredients if using. Toss well. Add vinaigrette until all ingredients are well coated. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator.

Vinaigrette:

2/3 cup red wine or apple cider vinegar

1 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon dried Italian herbs (or try dried basil or oregano)

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Whisk together all ingredients.