SYF- Tomato Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 12

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, small dice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 large carrot, chopped (1 heaping cup)

2 celery ribs, chopped (1 heaping cup)

24 ounces (3 cups) low-sodium vegetable juice

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes, no salt added

1 6-ounce can tomato paste, no salt added

6 cups vegetable stock, (low sodium) or water

2 dried bay leaves (optional)

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

Nutritional yeast for serving

Directions:

1. Heat a large stock or soup pot over medium heat. Add oil and heat until shimmering, 1-2 minutes.

2. Add onion, garlic, carrots, and celery. Cook until onion is translucent and vegetables have softened. 3-5 minutes.

3. Add vegetables juice, tomato product, stock or water, bay leaves, pepper and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook until vegetables are soft. Continue to simmer about 20 minutes to allow flavors to intensify.

4. At this point, you can serve the soup as is or puree with an immersion blender or blend in a blender for a completely smooth soup.

Serve with a bit of nutritional yeast for even more flavor.

