Spring Vegetable Stew

Posted at 7:00 AM, May 01, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 8 Ingredients: 1 bunch asparagus (about 1 lb.), washed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, small dice

3 ribs celery, diced

2-3 garlic cloves, smashed and minced

8 ounces button or cremini mushrooms, washed and sliced

¼ teaspoon salt

1 quart low-sodium vegetable stock

2 cans low-sodium or no salt added white beans

Zest of one lemon

1 10-oz. bag frozen petite green peas

1 bunch radishes, tops and small roots removed, sliced thinly

¾ cup parsley leaves with tender stems, chopped

¾ cup mint leaves, chopped

1 lemon, cut into wedges Directions: Trim tough ends from asparagus and discard. Cut tips from asparagus spears and set aside. Cut remaining spears into ¼” pieces and set all asparagus aside. In a large saucepan or soup pot, heat oil over medium high heat until shimmering. Add onion, celery, garlic, mushrooms and salt. Cook until onions are translucent and the other veggies are fragrant. Add veggie stock, canned beans (with liquid), and lemon zest. Cook for 10-12 minutes at a lazy bubble until vegetables are tender. Add peas and asparagus and cook 2-4 minutes or until asparagus is bright green. Serve immediately while vegetables are still green. Divide sliced radishes among bowls of soup. Garnish with parsley, mint, and generous squeezes of fresh lemon.

