Simple Lentil Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Lentils cook quickly, usually under 30 minutes without pre-soaking. Try adding cooked lentils to ground meat recipes to replace some of the meat. You’ll add fiber and other nutrients while reducing calories and fat.

Makes 15 cups*

Serves 10 (12- ounce serving)

Ingredients:

1 large onion, diced

1-2 carrots, diced

1-2 stalks celery, diced

2-3 cloves garlic diced

1 pound dried lentils, sorted**

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes (no salt added if possible)

8 cups water or low-sodium vegetable broth

½ teaspoon kosher salt (optional)

Directions:

1. Place all ingredients in a large saucepan that has a tight-fitting lid.

2. Bring to a rapid simmer, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes (depending on the variety) until the lentils are tender but still hold their shape. The vegetables should be tender too.

(Storage info: Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator; reheat on the stovetop or covered in the microwave.)

*This recipe makes a large amount, almost a gallon but beautifully utilizes 1 pound of lentils. You can feed a large family or plan to freeze some soup for later!

**Tip: Always sort through lentils, split peas, and beans before soaking and cooking. Throw out rocks and shriveled beans. Sometimes other varieties of beans make it into the wrong bag. Discard these too as they might not cook at the same rate.