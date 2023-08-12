Shape Your Future: Zucchini Bread

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 1 9x5 loaf pan, about 12 slices

Ingredients:

2 cups coarsely or medium shredded zucchini packed and not squeezed

1 large egg

¼ cup canola or avocado oil

½ cup unsweetened applesauce or yogurt

¾ cup honey or maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚ F. Line a 9 x 5 loaf pan with parchment paper, and spray with cooking spray. Set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl, add egg, oil, applesauce, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and salt; whisk until combined. Add zucchini and stir.

3. Add flours and mix gently with a spatula just enough to combine.

4. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan and bake for 50-60 minutes or until a pick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

5. Remove from oven and transfer to a cooling rack and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and allow to cool for 30 minutes or until completely cooled.