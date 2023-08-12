Watch Now
Shape Your Future: Zucchini Bread

Posted at 8:01 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 09:01:01-04

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 1 9x5 loaf pan, about 12 slices

Ingredients:

2 cups coarsely or medium shredded zucchini packed and not squeezed
1 large egg
¼ cup canola or avocado oil
½ cup unsweetened applesauce or yogurt
¾ cup honey or maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup whole wheat flour
1 cup all-purpose flour

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚ F. Line a 9 x 5 loaf pan with parchment paper, and spray with cooking spray. Set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl, add egg, oil, applesauce, honey, vanilla, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and salt; whisk until combined. Add zucchini and stir.
3. Add flours and mix gently with a spatula just enough to combine.
4. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan and bake for 50-60 minutes or until a pick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
5. Remove from oven and transfer to a cooling rack and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and allow to cool for 30 minutes or until completely cooled.

