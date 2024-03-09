Shape Your Future: White Bean Chili

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 7

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 15 oz can navy beans

1 15 oz can Northern beans

4 ounces canned chopped green chiles

16 oz salsa verde (such as Herdez)

3 cups vegetable stock

2 tablespoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried oregano leaves

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ white or yellow onions, small dice

2-3 potatoes, medium dice (we like Yukon gold or other yellow flesh potato)

1 poblano pepper, small dice

1 zucchini, medium dice

1 carrot, small dice

1 cup frozen corn, white or bi-color variety if possible

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat.

2. Bring to a simmer.

3. Stir often, keeping on a simmer, for about 30 minutes to allow the flavors to develop and the chili to thicken.

Garnish with all your favorite chili choppings like chopped onion, sour cream or yogurt, shredded cheese, cilantro, jalapeno slices, avocado, etc.