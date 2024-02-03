Shape Your Future: Veggie Tostadas

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4

Prep/cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

8 tostada shells

2 (15-ounce) cans of seasoned pinto beans

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 20-ounce bag of frozen onion pepper blend

Suggested toppings: shredded lettuce, guacamole or sliced or cubed avocado, pico de gallo, red or green salsa, chopped tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, plain yogurt or sour cream, shredded cheese, and lime wedges for squeezing.

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚. Line 2 sheet pans with foil or parchment paper. Place tostada shells on sheet pans and set aside.

2. Drain beans and place beans in a bowl. Mash with a pastry blender until a little chunky or smooth – whichever you prefer. Set aside.

3. In a medium sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and pepper blend and cook until heated through 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat.

4. Top each tostada with 1/8th of the mashed beans and 1/8th of the cooked onion and peppers.

5. Place in the oven for about 12 minutes or until tostadas are heated through.

6. Top with all your favorite toppings and serve immediately.

