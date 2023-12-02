Shape Your Future: Vegetable soup with lentil pasta

TULSA, Okla. — About 6 (1.5 cup) servings

Prep time: 10 minutes, cook time: about 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil (or canola)

1 (10-ounce) bag frozen vegetable seasoning blend*

1 ½ cup shredded or diced carrots

1 (15-ounce) can roasted tomatoes

1 (15-ounce) can beans, undrained (try navy, cannelloni, Northern, etc.)

1 (10-ounce) bag frozen corn

2 quarts vegetable stock

2 teaspoons dried Italian herb blend

1 zucchini, small dice

1 (10-ounce) bag fresh spinach

½ pound pasta, cooked (We recommend red lentil pasta for extra fiber and other nutrients!)

1. In a large stockpot (soup pot), heat oil over medium high heat until shimmering. Add frozen vegetable seasoning blend and carrots. Allow to cook until onions are very soft, stirring occasionally.

2. Add tomatoes, beans, corn, stock and Italian herb blend. Allow to simmer about 10 minutes. Stir in zucchini, spinach, and pasta and heat through.

*Instead of buying the frozen vegetable seasoning for convenience, you can use half of an onion diced, 1 stalk celery, chopped, and ½ of a bell pepper, diced.

Chef’s tip. If making this soup ahead to eat later, wait to add the pasta until just before serving so that it doesn’t get soggy or grainy.

