Shape Your Future: Tzatziki

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 1 quart
Ingredients:
1 small cucumber
2 cups Greek yogurt (or other yogurt of your choice)
2 cloves garlic, smashed and minced
¼ cup chopped mint
¼ cup chopped dill
1-2 teaspoons cumin
½ teaspoon salt
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
1. Shred cucumber on box grater or in food processor. Drain cucumber shreds in a strainer and press well with a spatula or wooden spoon. Alternatively, squeeze in a tea towel. Remove as much liquid as water. (Save the cucumber juice to make cucumber water!)
2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.
Serve with assorted veggies, whole wheat crackers or pita wedges, pita chips, etc. Use as a spread on sandwiches or thin with a bit of water or vinegar and use as a salad dressing. Tzatziki is a classic accompaniment to falafel, fried chickpea patties!
Refrigerate and use within a week.