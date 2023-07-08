Shape Your Future: Tzatziki

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 1 quart

Ingredients:

1 small cucumber

2 cups Greek yogurt (or other yogurt of your choice)

2 cloves garlic, smashed and minced

¼ cup chopped mint

¼ cup chopped dill

1-2 teaspoons cumin

½ teaspoon salt

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

1. Shred cucumber on box grater or in food processor. Drain cucumber shreds in a strainer and press well with a spatula or wooden spoon. Alternatively, squeeze in a tea towel. Remove as much liquid as water. (Save the cucumber juice to make cucumber water!)

2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.

Serve with assorted veggies, whole wheat crackers or pita wedges, pita chips, etc. Use as a spread on sandwiches or thin with a bit of water or vinegar and use as a salad dressing. Tzatziki is a classic accompaniment to falafel, fried chickpea patties!

Refrigerate and use within a week.