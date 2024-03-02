Shape Your Future: Sunny Sardine Salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Zest and juice of 2 small lemons

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 tablespoons finely diced red onion or shallot

4 teaspoons each of finely chopped parsley, basil, and mint

2, 3.75-ounce can sardines packed in water, well-drained

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl.

2. Use a fork to mix and combine all ingredients.

3. To make a spread, mash all ingredients well with a fork and spread on whole grain crackers, such as wheat thins.