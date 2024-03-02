Shape Your Future: Sunny Sardine Salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 2
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 0 minutes
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Zest and juice of 2 small lemons
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 tablespoons finely diced red onion or shallot
4 teaspoons each of finely chopped parsley, basil, and mint
2, 3.75-ounce can sardines packed in water, well-drained
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl.
2. Use a fork to mix and combine all ingredients.
3. To make a spread, mash all ingredients well with a fork and spread on whole grain crackers, such as wheat thins.