Shape Your Future: Sunflower Veggie Tacos

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4

Prep time: 15

Cook time: 20

Ingredients:

1 (15-ounce) can seasoned black beans

1 (10-ounce) Rotel (canned diced tomatoes and green chilies)

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ cup frozen corn kernels

1 cup roasted sunflower seeds

1 small zucchini, small dice

8 corn tortillas

Suggested toppings: shredded lettuce, guacamole or sliced or cubed avocado, pico de gallo, red or green salsa, chopped tomatoes, sliced jalapenos, plain yogurt or sour cream, shredded cheese, and lime wedges for squeezing.

Directions:

1. In a large skillet, combine seasoned black beans, Rotel, chili powder, and cumin. Cook over medium-high heat until the mixture is nearly dry, about 10 minutes.

2. Add corn, sunflower seeds, and zucchini. Continue cooking until zucchini is beginning to turn tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

3. In a dry sauté pan, heat tortillas on each side until warmed through. Wrap warmed tortillas in paper towels or clean dish towels while you are warming the remaining tortillas.

4. Fill each tortilla with bean mixture and top with all your favorite toppings.