Shape Your Future: Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

6-8 Poblanos

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium red onion, small dice

1 red bell pepper, small dice (color of your choice!)

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

1 can seasoned black beans, drained

1 10-ounce bag of frozen corn

1 cup cooked brown rice

2 teaspoons cumin

1-2 teaspoons dried oregano

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 15-ounce can of red or green enchilada sauce

Optional garnishes: cilantro, sour cream, shredded cheese, etc.

1. Wash and dry poblanos. Roast under the broiler element in the oven or roast over direct flame on a gas cooktop. Make sure to blacken all the skin on the poblano. Wrap roasted poblanos in foil and allow to cool completely for about 20 minutes. (Make the filling while the peppers are cooling.) Once cool, use a paper towel to remove the blackened skin. Make a small, lengthwise slit in the poblano and remove as many of the seeds as possible without tearing the flesh. (a few seeds are fine!) Set aside.

2. Heat oven to 350˚ and spray a 9x13 casserole dish with non-stick spray. Set aside.

3. Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add oil and heat until it begins to shimmer. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook for about 5 minutes or until vegetables begin to soften. Add beans, corn, rice, and spices. Stir well and heat through.

4. Pour 1/2 of the enchilada sauce into the casserole dish and set aside.

5. Fill roasted poblanos evenly with the rice mixture, placing them in the casserole dish as you work. Once all the poblanos are filled and in the dish, spoon the remaining enchilada sauce over the poblanos. Bake for about 20-30 minutes or until the mixture is heated through and the sauce is bubbling.

Serve hot with your favorite garnishes

