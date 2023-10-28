Shape Your Future: Split pea soup

Makes 7 ½ cups
INGREDIENTS:
1 (12-ounce) bag frozen seasoning blend with onion, celery, bell pepper, and parsley, such as Pictsweet Farms brand
Or, 3 fresh diced carrots, 3 stalks diced celery, 1 diced onion, and ½ cup chopped parsley instead of frozen vegetables
1 tablespoon canola oil
3 cloves garlic, crushed and minced
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1-pound bag or 2 cups of dried green split peas
5 cups water or vegetable stock
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
1. Empty split peas into a colander. Rinse and sort to remove any debris or small pebbles.
2. Heat a large saucepot over medium heat, add oil and heat until shimmering.
3. Add diced vegetables and sauté until vegetables are translucent for about 7-10 minutes.
4. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant for about 1-2 minutes. Add Italian seasoning and stir.
5. Add peas, water or vegetable stock to saucepot. Season with salt and pepper.
6. Bring soup to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover with a lid and simmer for 45 minutes or until split peas are tender.
Allow to rest before serving, about 20 minutes. Top with fresh parsley or thyme before serving, if desired.