Shape Your Future: Split pea soup

Makes 7 ½ cups

INGREDIENTS:

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen seasoning blend with onion, celery, bell pepper, and parsley, such as Pictsweet Farms brand

Or, 3 fresh diced carrots, 3 stalks diced celery, 1 diced onion, and ½ cup chopped parsley instead of frozen vegetables

1 tablespoon canola oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1-pound bag or 2 cups of dried green split peas

5 cups water or vegetable stock

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Empty split peas into a colander. Rinse and sort to remove any debris or small pebbles.

2. Heat a large saucepot over medium heat, add oil and heat until shimmering.

3. Add diced vegetables and sauté until vegetables are translucent for about 7-10 minutes.

4. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant for about 1-2 minutes. Add Italian seasoning and stir.

5. Add peas, water or vegetable stock to saucepot. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Bring soup to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover with a lid and simmer for 45 minutes or until split peas are tender.

Allow to rest before serving, about 20 minutes. Top with fresh parsley or thyme before serving, if desired.

