Shape Your Future: Spinach Pasta Salad

Serves about 10

Ingredients:

1 pound dry pasta – try rotini, elbow, bowtie, fusilli, cellentani, etc.

3-4 green onion, sliced (try red, white or yellow too!)

1-2 bell pepper, small dice (color of your choice)

1 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup sliced or chopped black olives

½ cup sliced or chopped green olives

1/3 cup olive oil

¼ cup vinegar (try white wine, red wine, apple cider, balsamic, etc.)

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

10 ounces fresh spinach

Directions:

1. Boil pasta according to package. Drain well and keep hot. Try to time the pasta so that it’s ready after all the other salad ingredients are prepped.

2. Prep all salad ingredients and add to a large mixing bowl. Pour the hot pasta over all other salad ingredients so that the heat wilts the spinach.

Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for later.