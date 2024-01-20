Shape Your Future: Spicy Black Bean Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 (10-ounce) bag of frozen vegetable seasoning (onion, celery, bell pepper, etc.)

1 tablespoons olive or canola oil

2-3 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 (15-ounce) cans seasoned black beans

¼ - ½ (7-ounce) can chipotle in adobo (chopped)*

1 (15-ounce) can roasted tomatoes

2 cups vegetable stock or water

Directions:

1. Heat a medium soup pot over medium-high heat. Add oil and heat until shimmering.

2. Add frozen vegetables and cook 2-3 minutes.

3. Add garlic and cook 1-2 minutes.

4. Add beans, chipotle, tomatoes, and stock. Simmer about 15 minutes.

Serve with your favorite toppings like avocado, cilantro, plain yogurt, tortilla strips, and/or shredded cheese.

*remove chipotle pepper from the can and place on a cutting board. Chop very finely and add to soup along with a little sauce from the can

