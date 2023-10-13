Shape Your Future: Roasted root vegetables and fresh herb sauce

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 3 cups

Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh parsley

1 bunch fresh cilantro

1 bunch fresh green onion (green tops only)

1 shallot, sliced (optional)

2 cloves garlic

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until well combined.

Served over all sorts of roasted or grilled vegetables or meat. Try using as a salad dressing for a bright kick on leafy green or vegetable salads. Stores well in the refrigerator for about a week.