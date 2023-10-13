Shape Your Future: Roasted root vegetables and fresh herb sauce

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 3 cups
Ingredients:
1 bunch fresh parsley
1 bunch fresh cilantro
1 bunch fresh green onion (green tops only)
1 shallot, sliced (optional)
2 cloves garlic
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup olive oil
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until well combined.
Served over all sorts of roasted or grilled vegetables or meat. Try using as a salad dressing for a bright kick on leafy green or vegetable salads. Stores well in the refrigerator for about a week.