Shape Your Future: Roasted root vegetables and fresh herb sauce

Posted at 12:44 PM, Oct 13, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 3 cups

Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh parsley
1 bunch fresh cilantro
1 bunch fresh green onion (green tops only)
1 shallot, sliced (optional)
2 cloves garlic
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup olive oil

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until well combined.

Served over all sorts of roasted or grilled vegetables or meat. Try using as a salad dressing for a bright kick on leafy green or vegetable salads. Stores well in the refrigerator for about a week.

