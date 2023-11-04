Shape Your Future: Roasted butternut squash and barley salad

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cups cubed butternut squash

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage or 1 teaspoon dried rubbed sage

2 cups cooked barley (cooked per package directions)

8 cups fresh kale, spinach, romaine or other fresh leafy green of your choice

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas or other canned beans of your choice (drained and rinsed)

½ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup toasted, chopped nuts of your choice (optional)

Vinaigrette:

1/3 cup olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 cloves finely minced garlic

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375˚ and line a sheet pan with foil.

2. Add cubed squash, oil, and sage to sheet pan and toss together. Roast about 30 minutes or until squash is tender and beginning to brown. (Or really brown if that’s how you like it!)

3. In a large salad or serving bowl, layer the barley, greens, chickpeas, cranberries and nuts. Set aside.

4. Whisk together the vinaigrette with a pinch of salt and pepper.

5. When squash is done, toss well with other salad ingredients.

6. Drizzle with vinaigrette and serve. (You may not need all of the vinaigrette. Use just enough to coat the ingredients and save the remainder for another use.)