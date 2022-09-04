Shape Your Future: Quick Pickled Vegetables

TULSA, Okla. — Makes about 2 quarts

Ingredients:

About 6 cups thinly sliced vegetables*

Salt for sprinkling

½ cup sugar

16 ounces cider vinegar

1 cup water

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes (we also like the Korean chili flakes, gochugaru)

Directions:

Place vegetables in a large paper towel-lined colander. Salt the vegetables liberally and let sit for at least 30 minutes to allow any liquid to drain off. Rinse well and set aside to drain again. Salting the vegetables will help them stay crisper.



In a saucepan, heat sugar, vinegar, water, soy sauce and pepper flakes, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Set aside to cool slightly.



Add vegetables to 2 quart-size or 4-pint size canning jars or plastic containers. Pour vinegar mixture over vegetables, cover with a lid, and refrigerate at least a couple of hours before eating. Store in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.



*Of course cucumbers are great for pickling, but also try peppers, chilies, onions, carrots, celery, cauliflower, asparagus, beets, turnips, radishes, and summer squash like zucchini and yellow squash!

