Shape Your Future: Pumpkin dried cranberry muffins

Prep time: 10 minutes, bake time 23-25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup dried cranberries or other dried fruit of your choice (dried apricots or golden raisins would be great here!) (Optional)

1/3 cup canola or avocado oil

½ cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

1 and ½ cups canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

2 large eggs

¼ cup milk of your choice

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a 12-count muffin pan with nonstick spray or line with cupcake liners.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the flours, baking soda, baking powder, spices, salt, and dried cranberries together until combined. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk the oil, sugars, pumpkin puree, eggs, and milk together until combined. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and then fold everything together gently just until combined and no flour pockets remain.

4. Scoop the batter into muffin tin or liners, filling them all the way to the top.

5. Bake for 5 minutes at 425°F, then, keeping the muffins in the oven, reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. Bake for an additional 18-20 minutes or until a pick inserted in the center comes out clean. The total time these muffins take in the oven is about 23-25 minutes, give or take. Allow the muffins to cool for 5 minutes in the muffin pan before removing.

