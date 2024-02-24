Shape Your Future: Mustard Greens with Dried Cherries

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

¼ cup tahini

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium white or yellow onion, julienned

2 cloves garlic, smashed and minced

2 16-ounce packages of frozen mustard greens

1 cup unsweetened dried cherries, finely chopped

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup roasted slivered almonds, toasted

Directions:

1. Whisk together tahini, lemon juice, and maple syrup and set aside.

2. Heat oil over medium-high heat until shimmering.

3. Add onion and sauté until soft. Reduce heat to medium and cook until onions are well caramelized about 10-12 minutes.

4. Add garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes.

5. Add greens and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Greens should be well wilted and softening.

6. Add cherries and cook uncovered until most of the liquid has evaporated.

7. Add reserved tahini sauce and toss greens to coat.

8. Taste and season with salt, pepper, and more lemon juice as needed.

9. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and serve.