Shape Your Future: Kale, Barley, Bean Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette

TULSA, Okla. — This salad is great as a side salad or as an entrée salad when chicken, fish, or tofu are added as extra protein.

Serves 4 as an entrée salad or 6-8 as a side salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

1 cup pearl barley (not quick cooking)

1 ½ cups water

1 bunch of curly kale, ribs removed and torn into pieces

1 can chickpeas or other beans of your choice, drained and rinsed

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup olive or canola oil

1-2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Pinch of salt

Pinch of ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Combine barley and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Decrease the heat to a low simmer and cover with a lid. Allow to cook for 30-40 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and barley is tender. Remove from heat and set aside.

2. While barley is cooking, remove ribs from kale by tearing or cutting greens away from the rib (stem). Tear greens into bite-size pieces and wash and dry well. Place in a medium mixing or serving bowl an set aside.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, Dijon, salt, and pepper. (Alternatively, shake all vinaigrette ingredients in a lidded jar until well blended.

4. Add barley and beans to bowl with washed and torn kale and toss everything together with vinaigrette. Serve as a side salad or with additional protein as an entrée salad.