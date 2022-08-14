Shape Your Future: Italian Chop Salad with Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette

TULSA, Okla. — Italian Chop Salad with Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette

6 1½ cup servings

Salad Ingredients:

3 cups chopped romaine lettuce (or other greens of your choice)

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup chopped green or black olives and/or capers

4 cups other vegetables such as: tomatoes, radicchio, bell peppers, spinach, red onion, radish, cucumber, zucchini, shredded or sliced carrots, mushrooms, shredded cabbage, etc.

Combine all ingredients in a large salad or mixing bowl.

Vinaigrette Ingredients:

1 tablespoon dried or 3 tablespoons fresh, chopped oregano*

Juice of one large lemon**

2 teaspoons honey

½ cup olive oil

¼ - ½ ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

In a medium bowl or jar, whisk or shake all ingredients together and pour over salad ingredients. Toss well and allow to sit 10 minutes before mixing again and serving.

*Use herbs to your taste! Experiment with thyme, basil, parsley or dried Italian herb blend.

**If you don’t have fresh lemons on hand, try cider vinegar or red wine vinegar as a substitute.

