Shape Your Future: Italian Chop Salad with Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette

TULSA, Okla. — Italian Chop Salad with Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette
6 1½ cup servings
Salad Ingredients:
3 cups chopped romaine lettuce (or other greens of your choice)
1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
½ cup chopped green or black olives and/or capers
4 cups other vegetables such as: tomatoes, radicchio, bell peppers, spinach, red onion, radish, cucumber, zucchini, shredded or sliced carrots, mushrooms, shredded cabbage, etc.
Combine all ingredients in a large salad or mixing bowl.
Vinaigrette Ingredients:
1 tablespoon dried or 3 tablespoons fresh, chopped oregano*
Juice of one large lemon**
2 teaspoons honey
½ cup olive oil
¼ - ½ ground black pepper
½ teaspoon salt
In a medium bowl or jar, whisk or shake all ingredients together and pour over salad ingredients. Toss well and allow to sit 10 minutes before mixing again and serving.
*Use herbs to your taste! Experiment with thyme, basil, parsley or dried Italian herb blend.
**If you don’t have fresh lemons on hand, try cider vinegar or red wine vinegar as a substitute.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter