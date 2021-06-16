Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Zucchini Boats

Serves 8

Ingredients:

4 small zucchini (or yellow squash)

Pan spray

1 tablespoon olive or canola oil

½ pound white or baby bella (cremini) mushrooms, finely minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2-3 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

½ red bell pepper, small dice

¼ cup seasoned bread crumbs

Nutritional yeast (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚F.

2. Remove stem end from zucchini then slice lengthwise. Using a spoon or small scoop, scoop out enough zucchini flesh to make a large well but try not to pierce any holes in the zucchini. Place zucchini “boats” on a sheet pan or in an oven safe baking dish and lightly spray zucchini with pan spray. Set aside. (Do not discard zucchini flesh!)

3. Chop the scooped out flesh of zucchini into small pieces and set aside.

4. In a medium sauté pan, heat oil over medium high heat until shimmering. When oil is hot, add half of the mushrooms, salt, and pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add remaining mushrooms and garlic and cook 3-4 more minutes.

5. Stir in chopped zucchini and bell pepper. Continue cooking until vegetables are tender and liquid is absorbed. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons bread crumbs. Remove from heat.

6. Fill each of the 8 zucchini boats with vegetable mixture, piling it up as needed to use all of the filling.

7. Sprinkle with remaining breadcrumbs then nutritional yeast.

8. Bake about 20 minutes or until zucchini boat has softened and breadcrumbs begin to brown. Serve hot or warm.

