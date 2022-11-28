Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Winter Fruit Salad

Posted at 12:55 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 14:00:30-05

TULSA, Okla. — 8 ½-cup servings

Ingredients:
4 cups fruit of your choice, especially fruits readily available in the winter months like: pineapple, apples, pears, kiwi, oranges or clementine, or pomegranate
Zest and juice of half a lime (zest is optional)
Zest and juice of half a lemon (zest is optional)
2 teaspoons honey

  • Wash fruit. Peel and chunk pineapple, dice pears and apples (no need to peel), dice kiwi, peel and dice oranges, remove seeds from pomegranate
  • In a large bowl, mix together prepped fruit, lemon and lime juice and zest, and honey.  Mix well but gently.
  • Serve immediately or stores well for 4-6 hours in the refrigerator before apples and pears begin to brown.
