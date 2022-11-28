Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Winter Fruit Salad

TULSA, Okla. — 8 ½-cup servings
Ingredients:
4 cups fruit of your choice, especially fruits readily available in the winter months like: pineapple, apples, pears, kiwi, oranges or clementine, or pomegranate
Zest and juice of half a lime (zest is optional)
Zest and juice of half a lemon (zest is optional)
2 teaspoons honey
- Wash fruit. Peel and chunk pineapple, dice pears and apples (no need to peel), dice kiwi, peel and dice oranges, remove seeds from pomegranate
- In a large bowl, mix together prepped fruit, lemon and lime juice and zest, and honey. Mix well but gently.
- Serve immediately or stores well for 4-6 hours in the refrigerator before apples and pears begin to brown.