Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Veggie stir fry

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce (or Tamari if gluten free)

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1 tablespoon corn starch

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

2-inch piece of ginger, peeled* and grated or finely minced

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tablespoons canola oil

8 cups chopped vegetables of your choice. (Try mushrooms, sugar snap peas, carrots, broccoli, bell pepper strips, onion strips)

Directions:

1. Whisk together all ingredients except vegetables.

2. In a large sauté pan or wok if you have one, heat oil over high heat until nearly smoking.

3. Carefully add all vegetables and stir continually until veggies have slightly softened and green vegetables are bright green, 2 minutes.

4. Add ½** of sauce mixture to cooking vegetables. Continue stirring and cooking for 3 more minutes or until sauce has thickened. Enjoy immediately! The veggies should crisp and brightly colored.

Serve with steamed brown rice.

*Use a spoon to scrape brown skin from ginger root. A vegetable peeler also works well!

** Reserve half of the sauce mixture for another meal. Keeps well in the refrigerator for about a week.

Substitutions and alterations: Try adding edamame to your veggie stir-fry for a delicious dose of plant protein.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --