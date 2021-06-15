Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Vegetable Tian

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 eggplant

Pan spray

¼ cup seasoned breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, small dice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 cloves of garlic, crushed and minced

2 teaspoons Italian herb blend

1 medium zucchini, sliced into ¼” thick rounds

1 medium yellow squash, sliced into ¼” thick rounds

2-3 medium or Roma tomatoes, sliced into ¼” thick rounds

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Spray a 9” oven-safe baking dish with pan spray. Sprinkle oiled pan with 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs. Set aside.

2. Leave eggplant unpeeled. Cut about an inch off both ends and discard. Cut eggplant into cubes by cutting eggplant in half, then cutting into strips then cutting strips into cubes. Set aside.

3. In a medium-large sauté pan, add olive oil and heat until shimmering. When oil is hot, add eggplant, onion, salt, and pepper, stirring frequently for 3-5 minutes. When vegetables begin to soften, add garlic and continue cooking for 1-2 minutes. Stir in herbs. Remove from heat.

4. Transfer eggplant mixture to baking dish. Layer zucchini, yellow squash, and tomato, alternating the vegetables for a pretty presentation.

5. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs and nutritional yeast.

6. Bake for about 30 minutes or until zucchini/squash is tender.

