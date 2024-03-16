Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Tomato White Bean Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 8 1-cup servings

Prep time: 7 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1-quart vegetable stock

1 can white beans, not drained

2 15-ounce or 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon dried Italian herbs

½ cup Greek yogurt or other yogurt of your choice

Directions:

1. In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add diced onion and minced garlic and cook until onion is translucent about 4 minutes. Do not brown.

2. Add stock, beans with liquid, tomatoes and herbs. Bring soup to a low simmer and cook for about 25 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and whisk in yogurt.

