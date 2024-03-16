Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Tomato White Bean Soup

TULSA, Okla. — Makes 8 1-cup servings
Prep time: 7 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1-quart vegetable stock
1 can white beans, not drained
2 15-ounce or 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 tablespoon dried Italian herbs
½ cup Greek yogurt or other yogurt of your choice
Directions:
1. In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add diced onion and minced garlic and cook until onion is translucent about 4 minutes. Do not brown.
2. Add stock, beans with liquid, tomatoes and herbs. Bring soup to a low simmer and cook for about 25 minutes.
3. Remove from heat and whisk in yogurt.