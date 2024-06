Posted at 7:00 AM, Jun 01, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Prep time: 7 minutes Tahini Dressing 3 cloves garlic, finely minced 1.5 tablespoons tahini (sesame seed paste) Juice of half a lemon 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar 1/3 olive oil ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 1-2 tablespoons water 1. Whisk together vinaigrette ingredients. Alternatively, shake ingredients together in a lidded jar. Serve over your favorite greens, grain bowls, or roasted vegetables.



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.