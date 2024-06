TULSA, Okla. — Prep time: about 10 minutes

No cook

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh strawberries, tops removed and quartered

About 11 ounces of fresh spinach, prewashed OR washed and dried

½ cup toasted pecans

1/3 cup olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper or, even better, freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing or serving bowl. Taste and add a bit more balsamic if needed.

Enjoy immediately!