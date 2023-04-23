Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Spring Barley Salad

Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 23, 2023
Ingredients:

1 cup barley

3 cups water

2-3 green onions, sliced

4 cups fresh spinach, washed, dried and sliced or chopped, if desired

Zest and juice of one lemon

¼ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

About 1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

¼ cup almonds (optional) or sunflower seeds, toasted

1 bunch of fresh asparagus OR 1 cup edamame, frozen green beans, or green peas (your choice)*

Directions:

  • Combine barley and water in a small sauce pan with a pinch of salt.  Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low/medium-low and cover with a lid. Cook 25-30 minutes without removing the lid.  Check after 25 minutes.  If there is a bit of water left in the pot, replace lid and cook for remaining 5 minutes or until water is evaporated.  Allow barley to rest with lid on for about 10 minutes. 
  • Transfer barley to a large mixing bowl and fold in all remaining ingredients.  Add a bit more oil and lemon juice or some vinegar if mixture is dry.

*In the segment, we used one bunch of asparagus, sliced into 1” pieces then blanched and shocked. To blanch and shock, bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add asparagus pieces and cook about 2 minutes or until bright green. Immediately plunge asparagus into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Asparagus should be bright green and still slightly crisp.

