No cook

Ingredients:

Carrots (whole or shredded)

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon honey

¼ cup rice vinegar

Directions:

1. If desired, wash and peel carts, then using a peeler, make long thin carrot ribbons. Alternatively, use shredded carrots.

2. Combine carrots and all other ingredients in a medium bowl. For best flavor, allow to chill in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes before serving.