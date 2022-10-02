Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Spaghetti Squash

TULSA, Okla. — Use spaghetti squash as a nutritious alternative to pasta. It is lower in carbohydrates and higher in nutrition than traditional pasta. Try is with “spaghetti” sauce as well as pesto and other favorite sauces. Also use it as a substitute for rice, quinoa, barley and other grains.

To cook spaghetti squash:

Preheat oven to 375. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. (optional)



Wash the spaghetti squash and dry well so that it’s not slippery.



Lay the squash on its side and, using a very sharp knife, insert the knife into the middle of the squash and cut to begin cutting the squash in half lengthwise. Remove the knife, turn the squash 180˚, insert the knife into the middle of the squash and again split the squash in half lengthwise. You might need to pull the 2 halves apart.



Scoop out the seeds with a portion scoop or spoon. (Discard the seeds or roast*)



Rub the cut side of the squash with a little olive oil or spray with a bit of cooking spray. Sprinkle with a bit of salt. Place cut side down on the sheet pan and roast, uncovered, for about 40-50 minutes or until the flesh is very soft. Remove from oven.



When squash is cool enough to handle, use a fork to pull the flesh/threads away from the rind. Use the spaghetti-like flesh in your favorite pasta dish or other recipes.



*You may want to roast the seeds of the squash! If so, separate the seeds from the pulp and flesh of the squash. Rinse the seeds and pat dry with paper towels. Preheat oven to 300˚, place seeds on a sheet pan and toss with a bit of olive oil or pan spray and just a sprinkling of salt. Roast for about 15 minutes or until seeds begin to pop and are golden in color.

