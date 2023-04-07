Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Southwest Migas

Posted at 4:42 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 17:52:22-04

TULSA, Okla. — 6 servings

Ingredients:

12 corn tortillas cut into ½-inch strip
Pan spray
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
½ onion, julienned
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
1 poblano pepper, cut into thin strips
1 cup kale, ribs removed, chopped (well washed and dried)
12 eggs, well beaten
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon ground cumin
¾ teaspoon turmeric
1 14-ounce can black, navy or other bean of your choice, drained and rinsed
1 16-ounce jar lower sodium green salsa
3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
1 avocado, sliced

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 325˚.
  • Place tortilla strips on a baking sheet. Lightly spray the strips with pan spray and bake until golden brown, about 30-40 minutes. Stirring occasionally. Set aside but leave oven on and turn to 375˚.
  • In a medium sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil on medium-high heat. Sauté mushrooms. Then add onions and garlic and cook until onion is translucent. Add peppers and kale sauté for 2 minutes. Season with pepper and cumin. Remove from heat and set aside.
  • In a 9x13 baking dish, scatter baked tortillas on the bottom of dish. Set aside.
  • In a large non-stick sauté pan, add 1 tablespoon oil and heat until shimmering.  Add eggs and using a silicone spatula or wooden spoon, push eggs back and forth, scraping the sides of the pan until eggs are softly scrambled.
  • Spoon scrambled eggs over tortilla strips followed by sautéed vegetables and the beans.
  • Top with dollops of green salsa.
  • Bake about 20 minutes or until mixture is warmed through.
  • Remove from oven and sprinkle with nutritional yeast and cilantro, then top with avocado. Serve immediately.
