Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Southwest Migas

TULSA, Okla. — 6 servings

Ingredients:

12 corn tortillas cut into ½-inch strip

Pan spray

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

½ onion, julienned

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

1 poblano pepper, cut into thin strips

1 cup kale, ribs removed, chopped (well washed and dried)

12 eggs, well beaten

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon turmeric

1 14-ounce can black, navy or other bean of your choice, drained and rinsed

1 16-ounce jar lower sodium green salsa

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

1 avocado, sliced

Directions: