Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Simply Sautéed Cabbage and Onions

Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 16, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Makes 8-10 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoon canola or olive oil
  • 1 onion, sliced, shredded, or chopped
  • 2-3 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
  • 1 head of cabbage, sliced, shredded, or chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

1. In a large sauté pan, soup pot, or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium high heat until oil is shimmering. (For best results, don’t use a non-stick pan for this recipe because non-stick hinders caramelization.)

2. Add onion and sauté briefly; just until onion begins to soften, 3-4 minutes.

3. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, 1-2 minutes.

4. Add cabbage, salt and pepper and continue sautéing until cabbage begins to wilt.

5. Reduce heat to low, continue cooking until cabbage is completely soft and begins to caramelize.

