Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Sesame Brussels Sprouts

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4
1 pound Brussels sprouts, washed then halved or quartered if they are very large
1 ½ tablespoons toasted sesame oil
1-2 tablespoons sesame seeds (white, black or a mixture)
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Preheat oven to 400˚ F. Place a sheet plan in the oven to preheat for about 10 minutes.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and toss or stir well.
- Pour coated Brussels sprouts on to preheated sheet pan in a single layer.
- Roast 15-20 minutes or until sprouts are beginning to brown but are still bright green. You can adjust the cooking time according to your liking. We like them green and slightly firm but beginning to brown.