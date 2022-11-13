Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Sautéed Swiss Chard

Serves 4
1 tablespoon canola or olive oil
3 cloves garlic, finely minced
2 bunches rainbow or ruby chard
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Procedure:
- Cut greens just where the base of the leaf meets the stem. Set leaves aside. Trim cut ends from stalks and cut stalks into small pieces. Set aside.
- Stack a few chard leaves and roll tightly. Slice rolled leaves into strips. Repeat with remaining leaves.
- Wash and dry cut leaves and stalks.
- Add canola oil to sauté pan over medium heat. Add a couple of handfuls of greens and cook until bright green and wilted Add garlic and stir well. Add remaining greens a handful at a time until all greens are wilted and bright green. Season with salt and peppe