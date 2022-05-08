Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Roasted Spring Veggie salad

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 pound root vegetables like carrots, radishes, potatoes, turnips, etc.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- A pinch each of salt and pepper
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 8 cups fresh greens like arugula, spinach, leaf lettuce, etc.
- 1 can beans of your choice, drained and rinsed (try chickpeas, navy beans, cannellini beans, Northern beans, kidney beans, etc.
Preheat oven to 400˚ F.
- Scrub vegetables and cut into bite size pieces. Place vegetables on a sheet pan, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place veggies in oven and roast until tender 30-40 minutes depending on size and choice of vegetable.
- Meanwhile, whisk together oil, lemon juice, honey, mustard and remaining salt and pepper. Set vinaigrette aside.
- Divide greens between 4 plates, top each plate with ¼ of the roasted vegetables, ¼ of the beans, and drizzle with vinaigrette.