Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Roasted Spring Veggie salad

Posted at 7:00 AM, May 08, 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4 Ingredients:

1 pound root vegetables like carrots, radishes, potatoes, turnips, etc.

1 tablespoon olive oil

A pinch each of salt and pepper

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

8 cups fresh greens like arugula, spinach, leaf lettuce, etc.

1 can beans of your choice, drained and rinsed (try chickpeas, navy beans, cannellini beans, Northern beans, kidney beans, etc. Preheat oven to 400˚ F.

Scrub vegetables and cut into bite size pieces. Place vegetables on a sheet pan, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place veggies in oven and roast until tender 30-40 minutes depending on size and choice of vegetable.

Meanwhile, whisk together oil, lemon juice, honey, mustard and remaining salt and pepper. Set vinaigrette aside.

Divide greens between 4 plates, top each plate with ¼ of the roasted vegetables, ¼ of the beans, and drizzle with vinaigrette.

