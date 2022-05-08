Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Actions

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Roasted Spring Veggie salad

Posted at 7:00 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 08:00:28-04

TULSA, Okla. — Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound root vegetables like carrots, radishes, potatoes, turnips, etc.
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • A pinch each of salt and pepper
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 8 cups fresh greens like arugula, spinach, leaf lettuce, etc.
  • 1 can beans of your choice, drained and rinsed (try chickpeas, navy beans, cannellini beans, Northern beans, kidney beans, etc.

Preheat oven to 400˚ F.

  • Scrub vegetables and cut into bite size pieces. Place vegetables on a sheet pan, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.  Place veggies in oven and roast until tender 30-40 minutes depending on size and choice of vegetable.
  • Meanwhile, whisk together oil, lemon juice, honey, mustard and remaining salt and pepper. Set vinaigrette aside.
  • Divide greens between 4 plates, top each plate with ¼ of the roasted vegetables, ¼ of the beans, and drizzle with vinaigrette. 
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7