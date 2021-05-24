Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Roasted Onions

Serves 6

Ingredients:

4-6 whole medium onions (red, yellow or white)

2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ - ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚ F.

2. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

3. Using a knife and cutting board, trim the dried brown root end from the onion. Be careful not to cut too much root from the onion so that it doesn’t fall apart. Trim a bit of the stem end from the onion too.

4. Cut the onion in half lengthwise, through the stem end. Then cut each half in half again to make 4 “pieces” of onion. Peel off the papery and/or shriveled skin.

5. Place trimmed and peeled onions on sheet pan, drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper.

6. Roast about 30-40 minutes depending on the size of the onions and how roasted you like them.* Flip onions about half way through cooking time.

Tip: Well-roasted onions are sweet and caramelized and should be deep, dark brown on the edges.

Tools and equipment: knife, cutting board, sheet pan or roasting pan, foil or parchment (optional).

Serving suggestions: try drizzling with vinegar such as balsamic, apple cider, or red wine vinegar.

