Shape Your Future, Healthy Kitchen: Roasted Cauliflower Pasta

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

4-5 minced garlic cloves (divided)

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Lemon zest from one lemon (divided)

¼ teaspoon chili flakes, plus more for seasoning

8 ounces whole wheat pasta of your choice

1 cup fresh chopped Italian parsley

½ cup toasted walnuts, chopped

2 cloves garlic - very finely minced

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425˚ F. Line a sheet pan with foil or parchment paper.

2. Cut cauliflower into bite-sized florets and place in a bowl. Drizzle with half of the olive oil to coat, sprinkle with salt and pepper, half of the lemon zest, 2/3 of the minced garlic and some chili flakes. Toss well and place on lined sheet pan. Roast until tender, golden, and caramelized in places, about 20-25 minutes.

3. While the cauliflower is roasting, cook the pasta according to package directions. Reserve about 1 cup of pasta cooking water then drain pasta and place pasta in large serving bowl.

4. Drizzle pasta with remaining olive oil to coat then add the remaining garlic (raw), chopped parsley, remaining lemon zest, walnuts, and roasted cauliflower. Add a bit of hot pasta water to make a sauce. Toss everything together well and serve.

Sprinkle with nutritional yeast or parmesan cheese for serving.