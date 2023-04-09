Watch Now
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Actions

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Roasted Carrot Hummus

Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 12:00:33-04

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup medium dice carrots

½ teaspoon salt

3 garlic cloves

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Zest and juice of half a lemon

2 tablespoons tahini

¼ - ½ cup water

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, such as Tabasco or chili paste like sriracha or harissa

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Place carrots and garlic in a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt. Roast until carrots are soft, 20-25 minutes.
  • Transfer roasted carrots to a food processor. Add garbanzo beans, lemon juice, tahini, 1/4 cup water, hot sauce, salt, and spices. While processing, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Process until desired consistency. Add remaining water if needed. Remember that the hummus will thicken considerably when refrigerated.

Serve warm or chilled with vegetables and pita wedges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7