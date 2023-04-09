Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Roasted Carrot Hummus

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup medium dice carrots

½ teaspoon salt

3 garlic cloves

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Zest and juice of half a lemon

2 tablespoons tahini

¼ - ½ cup water

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, such as Tabasco or chili paste like sriracha or harissa

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°. Place carrots and garlic in a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt. Roast until carrots are soft, 20-25 minutes.

Transfer roasted carrots to a food processor. Add garbanzo beans, lemon juice, tahini, 1/4 cup water, hot sauce, salt, and spices. While processing, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Process until desired consistency. Add remaining water if needed. Remember that the hummus will thicken considerably when refrigerated.

Serve warm or chilled with vegetables and pita wedges.