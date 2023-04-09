Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Roasted Carrot Hummus

Ingredients:
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 cup medium dice carrots
½ teaspoon salt
3 garlic cloves
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
Zest and juice of half a lemon
2 tablespoons tahini
¼ - ½ cup water
1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, such as Tabasco or chili paste like sriracha or harissa
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°. Place carrots and garlic in a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt. Roast until carrots are soft, 20-25 minutes.
- Transfer roasted carrots to a food processor. Add garbanzo beans, lemon juice, tahini, 1/4 cup water, hot sauce, salt, and spices. While processing, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Process until desired consistency. Add remaining water if needed. Remember that the hummus will thicken considerably when refrigerated.
Serve warm or chilled with vegetables and pita wedges.